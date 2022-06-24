Everything Dumplings: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Spotlight

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’re in the mood for a taste of Asia, stop by Everything Dumplings at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market. They offer a wide variety of dumplings, spring rolls and more.

Each order is freshly-prepared and ready to be enjoyed either at the market or on the go.

There’s much more to the farmers’ market than just fantastic food vendors, of course.

The live music at this Sunday’s farmers’ market will be performed by the always tuneful Christine & Company, and two local nonprofit organizations–the Hellertown Historical Society and the Bethlehem Food Co-op–will also have booths staffed by volunteers set up at the market. Be sure to stop by to learn more about their efforts and how you can help.

Stop by the SVFM information booth to pick up some farmers’ market apparel–hats, tees, aprons and other items are available–and to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

You can also visit the farmers’ market’s website, SVFMPA.com, for information about volunteering, as well as vendor and sponsorship opportunities. The site also features a list of current vendors. Lastly, be sure to follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for timely updates and information about vendors, upcoming events, contests and more.

The 2022 Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Visitors will find its 30-plus vendors in two rows spread across the field next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue.

