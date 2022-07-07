Mad Catter Coffee Roasters: SV Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight

Mad Catter Coffee

Mad Catter Coffee Roasters is new to the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market this year, but owner Jeffrey has made up for lost time by engaging with shoppers and selling top-quality coffee, by the bag or by the cup (hot or iced). (Credit: Chris Christian)

Editor’s Note: For more photos from last week’s (July 3) farmers’ market, scroll down.

If you’re a coffee drinker, no trip to the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown can be complete without a visit to Mad Catter Coffee Roasters.

Owner Jeffrey is new to the business of coffee roasting, having launched Mad Catter shortly before this year’s market opened in May.

“I like coffee a whole lot,” he said. “I decided I wanted to take all the products I find delicious and bring them to the people.”

Mad Catter has quickly developed a following among regular market shoppers by offering top quality beans by the bag, hot coffee and iced cold brew, a selection of teas and more.

Coffee drinkers are also loving the extras he supplies, such as a house-made cinnamon-vanilla syrup he had on hand to help sweeten last Sunday.

“I’ve just got delicious coffee,” said Jeffrey, whose engaging personality and quirkly sense of humor also help draw customers to his booth.

For instance, last Sunday he gave out colorful cat stickers with each coffee purchase.

Mad Catter Coffee

Mad Catter Coffee Roaster is known first and foremost for his excellent roasts–and brews–but you can’t help but also notice the owner’s quirky sense of humor when you visit his booth. (Credit: Chris Christian)

After you visit Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, take a look around, because there’s always lots to see, do, hear–and buy–at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, which features more than 30 vendors.

Stop by the market’s information booth to pick up branded apparel and totes, and visit the market’s website, SVFMPA.com, for a list of vendors as well as information about vending and sponsorship opportunities. Also, be sure to follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates about upcoming events, contests and more.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

It is held next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue, and well-behaved dogs are welcome. (Dogs must be leashed.)

For more information about some of the other current vendors at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market read our profiles of Colony Meadery, Marie’s Soap Co.Angry Viking JerkyFD Market,  Macungie Mountain Herb FarmTomblers Bakery, BreadfermentedEverything Dumplings and Epic Acre Farm.

Fun at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market – July 3, 2022

Photos by Chris Christian

Arianne Rox performed at the farmers’ market July 3.

In celebration of Independence Day, Rockstar Dog Bakery set up a patriotic backdrop for pooch photos at the market. Their “mascot” helped demonstrate how to “sit” for the photographer.

Q: Why did the chicken cross Constitution Avenue? A: To reach the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market and all its wonderful vendors (like Bada Bing Bada Boom Bakery), of course!

Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market committee member Becky Keptner and a cluckworthy friend (market chair Paul Farruggia) help promote the Sunday market with some vintage signs and a unique chicken costume that can only be described as ‘fowl.’

Bechdolt Orchards of Lower Saucon Township debuted their popular produce booth at the market July 3.

