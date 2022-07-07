Mad Catter Coffee Roasters: SV Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

If you’re a coffee drinker, no trip to the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown can be complete without a visit to Mad Catter Coffee Roasters.

Owner Jeffrey is new to the business of coffee roasting, having launched Mad Catter shortly before this year’s market opened in May.

“I like coffee a whole lot,” he said. “I decided I wanted to take all the products I find delicious and bring them to the people.”

Mad Catter has quickly developed a following among regular market shoppers by offering top quality beans by the bag, hot coffee and iced cold brew, a selection of teas and more.

Coffee drinkers are also loving the extras he supplies, such as a house-made cinnamon-vanilla syrup he had on hand to help sweeten last Sunday.

“I’ve just got delicious coffee,” said Jeffrey, whose engaging personality and quirkly sense of humor also help draw customers to his booth.

For instance, last Sunday he gave out colorful cat stickers with each coffee purchase.

After you visit Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, take a look around, because there’s always lots to see, do, hear–and buy–at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, which features more than 30 vendors.

Stop by the market’s information booth to pick up branded apparel and totes, and visit the market’s website, SVFMPA.com, for a list of vendors as well as information about vending and sponsorship opportunities. Also, be sure to follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates about upcoming events, contests and more.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

It is held next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue, and well-behaved dogs are welcome. (Dogs must be leashed.)

