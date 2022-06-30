Colony Meadery: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Whether you’re a longtime mead drinker or simply curious to know more about the honey-based beverage, you’ll enjoy a visit to the Colony Meadery booth at the weekly Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market.

Originating in ancient times, the drink that is today enjoyed as mead has a fascinating history. Part of that history includes a remarkable revival of interest in it that has taken place in recent years, thanks in no small part to craft producers like Colony Meadery.

At the farmers market booth the meadery staffs, you’ll encounter an assortment of flavorful meads such as the tart-astic Wu-Tang Cran, Tea Tax (which is Colony’s take on the Arnold Palmer) and Rosé the Riveter–a dry mead made with hibiscus and rose hips.

After you visit Colony Meadery, be sure to take a look around, because there’s much more to the farmers’ market and vendors will be fully stocked with many of the food and other items you’ll need for your Fourth of July picnic, including fresh, seasonal produce.

The live music at this Sunday’s farmers’ market will be performed by Arianne Rox, and–speaking of fresh, seasonal produce–Sunday, July 3 also marks the season premiere of the Bechdolt’s Orchard booth at the market. Welcome back, Bechdolt’s!

Stop by the information booth to pick up branded SVFM apparel, enter the Sunflower Contest (July 3 is the last day to enter), learn about volunteer opportunities and more.

You can also visit the farmers’ market’s website, SVFMPA.com, for information about volunteering as well as vendor and sponsorship opportunities. The site also features a list of current vendors. Lastly, be sure to follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for timely updates and information about vendors, upcoming events, contests and more.

The 2022 Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Visitors will find its 30-plus vendors in two rows spread across the field next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue.

For more information about some of the other current vendors at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market read our profiles of Marie’s Soap Co., Angry Viking Jerky, FD Market, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tomblers Bakery, Breadfermented, Everything Dumplings and Epic Acre Farm.