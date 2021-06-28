Saucon Source’s Official July 4th Essentials LOCAL Buying Guide

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Whether they’re planning to host friends and family for a barbecue, head off to a lakeside cabin or beach house, or hit local trails and greenways, many Americans will be on the move this week to buy all of the essentials needed for the perfect Fourth of July weekend!

Like many of our readers, we at Saucon Source remain committed to supporting the small and local businesses that are the economic lifeblood of our community. With a little forethought, many of the items necessary for your Independence Day celebration can be bought locally, which is why we hope you’ll check out what’s available in your backyard.

We’ve compiled the following list of businesses to support ahead of July 4th. Of course, there are many more, so feel free to share recommendations for your favorite local businesses with your friends and neighbors. Have a Happy Fourth of July!

Saylors & Co. (Hellertown/Easton)

Nothing says ‘4th of July’ like a hot grill loaded with meat. Saylors & Co. has everything to make dad proud behind the grill this weekend. Saylors responsibly sources their meat from suppliers dedicated to raising their animals free of antibiotics and hormones.

They also offer a wide selection of artisanal sausages and home-smoked meats. They even sell prepared soups, salads, sandwiches, spreads, desserts, dog treats and much more. With locations in the Easton Public Market and on Main Street Hellertown, be sure to squeeze in a stop at Saylors as you work your way through the rest of our shopping list.

Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market (Hellertown)

Who said the grill was just for meat? Perhaps some asparagus courtesy of Epic Acre Farm would pair nicely with those Saylors & Co. meats. The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, located in Hellertown, is packed full of delicious, fresh and local produce, and they’re open this Fourth of July to help fulfill your last-minute culinary and other needs.

In addition to Epic Acre, vendors like Blackbird Farms, Valley Microgreens and Bechdolt’s Orchards also have plenty of locally-grown produce for sale. Right now, strawberries, peaches, blueberries and fresh rhubarb are in season.

Are you looking for beautiful flowers for your patio or pool area, or perhaps to present someone as a host or hostess gift? Moon Gate Farms is your farmers’ market stop for all-natural veggies and flowers.

Of course, a fruit pie will be in order during this weekend’s festivities. Aunt Jack’s Real Home Baking is currently selling a delicious strawberry-rhubarb crumb pie, in addition to a large variety of other baked goods and side dishes.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is held next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, every Sunday during the summer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Inside Scoop (Coopersburg)

Everyone knows a pie isn’t complete without some ice cream! With over 30 homemade flavors offered daily, The Inside Scoop has your holiday weekend ice cream needs covered. Stop by their retro-themed shop in Coopersburg for a pint or quart of your favorite flavors to-go, or treat yourself to a milkshake, smoothie, Italian ice or sundae.

Hellertown Bakery (Hellertown)

In case ice cream alone doesn’t satisfy your sweet tooth, Hellertown Bakery offers a wide variety of sticky buns, pastries, pies, cupcakes and specialty cakes. They also serve up specialty breakfast sandwiches and coffee, so consider starting your shopping trip at 612 Main Street. Call 610-838-1025 to place your special order ahead of this weekend.

Lost Tavern Brewing (Hellertown/Bethlehem)

There are many great options, but Lost Tavern Brewing is our go-to pick for local craft beer. Lost Tavern is constantly introducing new and clever brews to their lineup, and they also offer delicious cocktails and slushees for those who prefer a different adult beverage.

Consider grabbing to-go cans of their patriotically-themed Bands: Stars and Stripes New England IPA or POG Gose Too Fast Sour to load up the beer fridge with this weekend.

Black River Farms (Bethlehem/Quakertown)

With over 40 different varieties for sale, Lower Saucon Township’s Black River Farms has some excellent wine pairings for fireworks and independence. The vineyard’s offerings range from standard whites, reds, roses and sparkling wines, to their more unique pierpoint and trolley series selections. You can also fine their Wardog Spirits line of distilled spirits for sale at both Black River Farms’ online store as well as their physical location at 2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015. If you’re in the Quakertown area, check out the Black River Wine Bar in the Trolley Barn Public Market.

ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers (Online/Various wine & spirits shops)

Handcrafted cocktail mixers from Lower Saucon Township-based ROOT would go nicely with whatever Wardog bottle(s) you grab. ROOT’s mixers are made with all-natural, organic ingredients, and they make it easier than ever to fix a delicious cocktail at home.

The Granada, their take on a pomegranate, lemongrass cosmo mixer, or perhaps Hibi Hibi, a brewed hibiscus tea blended with honey and citrus, sound like they would make for excellent porch-sippers this weekend. Learn more about ROOT in our 2020 podcast interview with owners/mixmasters Diane Aemisegeo and Trish Lauden.

Saucon True Value (Hellertown)

There are plenty of other Independence Day essential items, beyond what will end up in our bellies. Saucon True Value is a one-stop shop for many other party necessities. Located at 1 Main Street in the Shoppes at Hellertown, you’ll find coolers for all that Lost Tavern beer, charcoal for the grill, outdoor decor and many other items you’ll need if you’re planning on spending any time outside this Fourth of July. The hardware store also has a great selection of umbrellas, chairs and lawn accessories. You’ll even find insect repellant and sunscreen to help keep yourself safe from bugs and rays all summer long.

B&B Pools (Hellertown)

It’s likely to be warm all weekend, so don’t forget to get the pool in tiptop shape before the guests arrive!B&B Pools in Hellertowncan help with that. They offer water testing and all the friendly advice necessary to get your pool looking like a tropical sea. They also have a large selection of pool toys and accessories to keep the whole family entertained.