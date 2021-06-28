Local Girls Can Improve Their Lacrosse Skills at 3 Free Clinics

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Local girls who would like to get better at the game of lacrosse will have a unique opportunity to do that close to home this summer, thanks to Bridget Cerciello and the newly-formed Valley Heat Lacrosse Club.

Valley Heat Lacrosse Club, an organization dedicated to helping raise the level of play in the Lehigh Valley, is sponsoring three free clinics for rising 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th grade girls at Upper Saucon Township Community Park on Preston Lane in Center Valley.

The first of these clinics will be held this Wednesday, June 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Additional free clinics will be held July 14 and July 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the park.

All of the clinics will be led by club director and owner Cerciello–a Southern Lehigh alumna and St. Joseph’s University three-time girls lacrosse team captain–along with collegiate players from St. Joe’s, Temple and Susquehanna University.

“There has been much progress since I have played here (in the Lehigh Valley), and I would love to help continue that progress with the development of this club!” said Cerciello of her plans for Valley Heat.

Registration for the clinics as well as additional information about Valley Heat Lacrosse Club and Cerciello’s many lacrosse-related accomplishments and clinic staff spotlights is available online at VHlax.com.

What else is coming up for Valley Heat Lacrosse Club? Tryouts for Girls Fall 2021 and Summer 2022 teams (28s, 29s, 30s and 31s) will be held at Upper Saucon Community Park July 28 and Aug. 3. Registration will be available soon, according to Cerciello.

For more information, email Cerciello at bridget.cerc@gmail.com, and be sure to follow Valley Heat Lacrosse Club on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.