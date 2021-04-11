Panthers, Spartans Battle In Midseason Clash

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

The Saucon Valley high school girls lacrosse team started red-hot on Saturday morning jumping out to a 3-0 lead over the Southern Lehigh Spartans. Sophomore Sophie Engelhardt got the Panthers on the scoreboard first with an unassisted goal only a minute into the contest. Senior Megan Kane followed with another score about two minutes later after collecting a sweet pass from classmate Maria Donahue. Kane shook free from the Spartan defense, cut through the middle of the crease, took Donahue’s pass and buried a bouncer into the back of the net. Engelhardt struck again with a little scoop and score at 18:28 taking advantage of a Spartan turnover.

Southern Lehigh battled back to score the next three goals. The Spartans were able to capitalize on a couple of Panther penalties and converted their free-shots to courageously claw back to a 3-2 deficit. Then, with about ten minutes left to play in the first half, Southern Lehigh tied it up at 3-3.

Senior Makenzie Shimko quickly put the Panthers back on top with a free-shot less than a minute later. Southern Lehigh leveled the score again when the Spartans were credited a goal with a little over seven minutes left in the first half. Saucon Valley, however, would tally the final two goals of the first half. Maria Donahue flashed a little shake-and-bake in the center of the Spartan crease. Donahue faked outside and quickly wheeled inside and let loose a sidearm laser for the score. It was Engelhardt, however, who closed out the first half scoring with a free-shot. At the intermission Saucon Valley led Southern Lehigh 6-4.

For as hot as Saucon Valley started the first-half, the second half was a different story. The Panthers did score first to take a 7-4 lead with a Donahue goal at the 21:30 mark. The Spartans, however, unleashed four straight goals to take an 8-7 lead. The Panthers battled back when Makenzie Shimko answered for Saucon Valley with nine minutes left in the game. But, Southern Lehigh’s Riley McIntosh closed out all scoring with a pair of goals. McIntosh and the Spartan defense finished strong to seal the 10-8 victory.

2021 Saucon Valley Girls Lax Roster

Anna Burfiend- Manager (Sr.)

01 Kylah Furgeson (Fr.)

03 Megan Kane (Sr.)

04 Molly Youells (Sr.)

05 Makenzie Shimko (Sr.)

07 Catherine Leidich (Jr.)

08 Jorryn Kyra (Sr.)

09 Addison Anthony (Jr.)

10 Kaleigh Davila-Hess (Sr.)

11 Katie Marker (Sr.)

12 Ava Bracalante (Jr.)

13 Katherine Ubriaco (Jr.)

14 Lydia Apple (Sr.)

15 Isabella Johnstone (Fr.)

16 Kerry Lannon (Sr.)

17 Maria Donahue (Sr.)

18 Dakotah Brinker (So.)

19 Hannah Robertson (So.)

20 Alexis Budline (So.)

21 Sophie Engelhardt (So.)

22 Ava Albano (Jr.)

23 Erin Duffy (So.)

24 Kasey Royse (So.)

25 Allison Cort (So.)

28 Aubrey Petersen (So.)

33 Camryn Golsalves (So.)

36 Sophie Babashak (So.)

48 Teegan Lannon (So.)

Helen Deegan (Head Coach)

Erik Steskal (Ass’t Coach)

Hannah Doerner (Ass’t Coach)

Jen Zavacky (Ass’t Coach)

Todd Doerner (Ass’t Coach)

Shawn Donahue (Statistician)

A special ‘Shout-Out’ to Panther senior Anna Burfeind for providing Saucon Source access to her superb stats!

Up Next: The Saucon Valley and Southern Lehigh girls lax programs will face-off again on May 5th. Meanwhile, Southern Lehigh (3-2) will travel to Northampton on Monday for a 4 p.m. showdown with the Konkrete Kids. The Panthers (3-2) will defend their home turf against Northampton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Good luck Panthers. The Source is with you!

All photos by Chris Christian. To see more photos please scroll down and visit his website, where you can purchase these and other high school sports photos.