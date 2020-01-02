No Rain Date, Ep. 6: Kevin Branco, Kenny Rampolla, Tony Luchini

In Episode 6 of No Rain Date we highlight the Saucon Valley news headlines for the week ending Jan. 1, 2020. Happy New Year, 2020! Our guests this week are Main Street Gym owner and current candidate for state representative for the 131st District, Kevin Branco; Lost Tavern Brewing co-owner Kenny Rampolla; and Tony Luchini, the man behind the popular Lehigh Valley Weather Authority Facebook page, who we ask “Where is winter?” Tony also has our weekly five-day outlook, which may help answer that question. Enjoy!