No Rain Date Ep. 22: A Local Library Update & ROOT ‘Mixes’ It Up

Welcome to Ep. 22 of No Rain Date, Saucon Source’s weekly news and current events podcast. This week our special guests include Hellertown Area Library Director Noelle Kramer, who has deftly navigated the organization through challenging times due to COVID-19. Also joining us are the founders of ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers, Diane Aemisegeo and Trish Lauden. With their knack for producing tasty flavor combinations, it’s not surprising that Diane and Trish know how to mix things up tastefully, and they do that on NRD with their recommendations for fun fall libations and more. Coach Rief (aka Saucon Source sportswriter Keith Riefenstahl) has a “don’t miss” preview of Saturday’s big game featuring the Saucon Valley Panthers and the Bangor Area Slaters. It’s the first of the season for Saucon, and they’re rarin’ to go. Josh has a roundup of all the latest local news, as well as important messages about listener feedback and becoming a Saucon Source member. If you value community news, please consider supporting our mission of providing high quality, local content that enriches the lives of Saucon Valley area readers.