Popcorn Pit: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight

Popcorn Pit

Popcorn Pit is the featured weekly vendor at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sunday, Sept. 11. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to the Hellertown Area Library.

What’s popping up at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market this weekend?

Among other things, popcorn!

One of the market’s veteran weekly vendors is the Popcorn Pit, and with football season under way, they have bags of all the delicious flavors you’ll need for your tailgate parties.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT THE MARKET?

This Sunday, Sept. 11, the market’s live music will be provided by S.R.G.

Market volunteers are currently busy planning fall and Halloween events, so be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on social media for future announcements.

MORE ABOUT THE MARKET

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Its regular season runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market, but they must be leashed at all times.

The market is held across from Dimmick Park next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the lot next to the library and along Constitution Avenue.

For more information about current vendors at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, stop by the information booth and read our recent profiles of Colony MeaderyMarie’s Soap Co., Angry Viking JerkyFD MarketMacungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tomblers Bakery, BreadfermentedEverything DumplingsMad Catter Coffee RoastersRolling Pin Pastries, Mainly Mushrooms, Sun Drop Farm and Epic Acre Farm.

Visit SVFMPa.com to learn more about the market and be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.

Credit: Chris Christian

A visitor to the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market participates in a butterfly release at the market on Sunday, Sept. 4.

