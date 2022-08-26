SV Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Week: Rolling Pin Pastries

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you have a hankering for something sweet and flaky, Rolling Pin Pastries at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown probably has what you need.

A veteran vendor at the popular market, Rolling Pin distinguishes itself as a baker of pies and cookies by only using real butter and non-GMO, unbleached, unbromated flour.

“Our pastries are skillfully crafted by hand in small batches without the aid of machines,” the Rolling Pin Pastries website notes. And importantly, the fruit for their delicious pies is sourced from local farms, a number of which also happen to be part of the market.

Rolling Pin offers both 9-inch deep dish and 5-inch mini pies in apple, cherry, blueberry and raspberry varieties, as well as tempting cookie flavors such as chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin and double chocolate.

Stop by their booth this Sunday to pick up a few treats and celebrate summer–without any need to bake at home.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING THIS SUNDAY

This Sunday, Aug. 28, the market’s live music will be provided by Bill Ihling.

The Hellertown Historical Society will be at the market’s community booth to share information about their organization and how it’s helping to preserve local history.

Sunday, Aug. 28 is the fourth Sunday of the month, which means it’s also Art in the Park at the market, featuring nearly a dozen local artisans and makers selling their wares.

Stop by the kids’ booth for a free, fun craft.

MORE ABOUT THE MARKET

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Sunday, Nov. 20 (regular season).

The SVFM is held next to the Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown. PA 18055. Free parking is available at the library and on Constitution Ave.

