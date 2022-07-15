Mainly Mushrooms: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Contributed photo

What’s coming up at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market this weekend? One thing you can expect to find there every weekend are delicious and exotic mushrooms, purveyed by Mainly Mushrooms LLC of Doylestown.

Mainly Mushrooms is a veteran vendor at the market, and as such as grown a loyal clientele for their wild-foraged mushrooms and greens, cultivated exotic mushrooms, medicinal mushrooms, dried wild mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves and vanilla beans.

You’ll also find truffle oils, European, and even domestic truffles in season at their stall.

Mushrooms are a delicacy that can be enjoyed on their own or as an ingredient in fine cuisine. Many quiches, salads, sautes incorporate them into their flavor profiles, so if you’re interested in trying to cook with mushrooms be sure to ask for tips and ideas.

Fun Fact: Did you know that Kennett Square, Pa., is the “Mushroom Capital of the World?” It acquired the title by being a major production area for mushroom farmers. In fact, nearly two-thirds of mushrooms consumed in the U.S. are grown there.

Before or after you visit Mainly Mushrooms, be sure to take a look around, because there’s always lots to see, do, hear–and buy–at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market.

This Sunday, kids can join in a free yoga class for children that will begin at 11 a.m., and at the kids craft table (next to the information booth) little ones will be able to create their very own clothespin dragonfly for free.

Live music this Sunday will be performed by Bill Ihling from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When you stop by the market’s information booth, be sure to check out their selection of branded SVFM apparel and totes available for purchase. You can also ask questions, share ideas and more. The friendly volunteers are always eager to assist visitors.

Before you visit the market, check out SVFMPA.com for a list of vendors plus information about vending and sponsorship opportunities. Also, be sure to follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates about upcoming events, contests and more.

Coming Up in July at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market:

Sunday, July 24 : Shop for locally-made crafts, gifts and more from vendors at the market’s Art in the Park, which is held on the fourth Sunday of each month. Dave Fry will be the musical guest, Bada Bing Bada Boom Bakery will be the featured vendor and the Hellertown Historical Society will have a booth.

: Shop for locally-made crafts, gifts and more from vendors at the market’s Art in the Park, which is held on the fourth Sunday of each month. Dave Fry will be the musical guest, Bada Bing Bada Boom Bakery will be the featured vendor and the Hellertown Historical Society will have a booth. Sunday, July 31: Alice’s Natural Nibbles will be the featured vendor and S.R.G. will perform live.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

It is held next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue, and well-behaved dogs are welcome. (Dogs must be leashed.)

