Woman, Teen Injured in Milford Township Crash, Police Say

A woman and a teenage boy from northern Delaware were both hurt in a three-vehicle accident in Milford Township, Bucks County, earlier this week, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Friday.

According to an accident report shared by state police, it happened around 6:15 p.m. on John Fries Highway at its intersection with Kumry Road, which is about two miles west of the Quakertown interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension.

Police said the accident occurred when a 22-year-old New York state man allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign “and proceeded into the road when it was not clear to do so.”

The man–who police said was driving a 2014 Nissan Rogue at the time–was then struck by the 44-year-old woman from New Castle, Del.

Police said the force of that impact was such that the woman’s car then struck a third vehicle operated by a 44-year-old Richlandtown man.

Neither that man nor the man who allegedly disregarded the stop sign was injured in the crash, according to the news release, but the woman suffered a “possible injury” for which she was taken to Grandview Hospital in Sellersville, police said.

The 15-year-old boy who was her passenger suffered a “suspected serious injury” for which he was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, they added.

The news release indicated that the woman was driving a 2018 Chevy Cruze at the time of the crash, while the man from Richlandtown was operating a 2016 Chevy Malibu.

Police said in their news release that the 22-year-old driver would be cited under the state’s motor vehicle code for a stop sign violation, however as of Friday no docket had been filed in the case, according to the online Unified Judicial System of Pa. Web Portal.

State police said that all three vehicles were towed from the crash scene, where troopers were assisted by members of the Milford Township Volunteer Fire Company.