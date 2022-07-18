Attendees Enjoy a Summer Night at Hellertown Park Concert: Photos

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

The weather cooperated and hundreds of local residents turned out to hear a live band, purchase food and drink, and have fun in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park Sunday evening.

The free 6 p.m. concert was part of the annual Music in Dimmick Park summer concert series presented by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce and the Borough of Hellertown with support from local business sponsors. This year’s sponsors include ASR Media, Embassy Bank, Hellertown Dental Group, Quest Termite and Pest, Saucon Valley Bikes, Realty Outfitters, Steel Club, Designing Wealth Management by Raymond James, Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Lehigh Valley Crematory Services Inc. and Lehigh Valley Animal Crematory Services Inc.

Sunday’s performance was by the Whitehall-based band ALIAS, who performed classic rock and pop hits from the ’60s to the present day.

Food was available from several mobile vendors and local beer and wine were also sold.

A special food item sold at the pavilion was cabbage and noodles prepared by Mayor David Heintzelman and his family, alongside hot dogs, snacks, soda and water.

The next and final concert in the four-concert summer series will be performed Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. by Little Rooster Band. Good and beverage vendors for that show will include La Frikitona LLC, Mon and Mel’s Sweet Scoops Ice Cream, Nick’s BBQ, Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery and Lost Tavern Brewing. Food prepared by volunteers from the Borough of Hellertown will also be available for purchase at the pavilion.

Photos by Chris Christian