Take a Bite Out of H-LS Restaurant Week July 17-23

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

With the mid-summer heat causing many to rethink their plans to cook or bake, the upcoming Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week couldn’t be better-timed.

Starting Sunday, July 17, more than a dozen Saucon Valley area businesses (listed below) will participate in the annual event, during which patrons will enjoy special savings on individual food items, beverages and meals, some of which will include multiple courses.

A variety of deals are available, from free dessert with the purchase of a Scottish entree at Hellertown’s Braveheart Highland Pub to 10 percent off dine-in or takeout orders of $10 or more when you mention “Restaurant Week” at DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria.

Art Cafe on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township is offering a menu that includes $9 breakfast specials (including beverage) and $12 lunch specials (including dessert); and Springtown Inn will serve up a three-course dinner special for $25 per person. Their locally-famous Signature Prime Rib is even one of the entree options on their menu.

For details about all of the deals, visit the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week page on the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce website.

Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week will run from July 17 to July 23, and if you’re still hungry for more after visiting all of the participating establishments you can also take advantage of special savings at 19 other restaurants during Easton Restaurant Week.

Among the eateries participating in Easton’s event is Billy’s Downtown Diner at 123 S. 3rd Street, where guests can enjoy a 2-course breakfast off a $13.95 prix fixe menu or a 3-course lunch off a $16.95 prix fixe menu (tax and gratuity are additional).

Visit the Easton Restaurant Week website to view all of the available deals.