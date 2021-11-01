Springtown Struts Its Stuff in Halloween Parade (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 6 mins
Credit: Chris Christian
Springtown area residents line the roadside to watch the Springtown Halloween Parade on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
One of the best local Halloween parades this year was held on Sunday, and we aren’t referring to the Bethlehem’s massive Halloween “Parade of the Century,” although the Christmas City’s parade was also a triumphant display of community spirit.
The annual Springtown Halloween Parade was held Sunday, Oct. 31, and capped off a festive season that saw the return of the Saucon Valley Spirit Parade, the Coopersburg Halloween Parade and many others that were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Small but mighty” is generally the theme of the parade through the heart of the historic Upper Bucks village, where it helps bring together members of the Springfield Township, Palisades School District and surrounding communities for festive fall fun.
Fire trucks, Springfield Township police vehicles, ambulances, the Palisades Marching Band, decorated floats, organizations and various other groups marched in the parade.
This year’s parade was held under mostly cloudy skies. There were a few rain showers in the area, but the weather was considerably better than Friday’s stormy conditions, which prompted many municipalities to reschedule Trick-or-Treat for Sunday evening.
Trick-or-Treat in Springtown–along with Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township–was held as it was orignally scheduled, on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Photos by Chris Christian
The parade began near Salem United Methodist Church at Drifting Drive and Rt. 212 in Springtown.
Folks of all ages came out to watch or participate in the parade.
Dewey Fire Company No. 1 of Hellertown participated in the parade.
The Springtown Halloween Parade got under way around 1 p.m. Springfield Township Police, Springtown Volunteer Fire Company, Upper Bucks EMS and other ambulance and fire companies from throughout the area drove their vehicles in it.
Village Center Automotive’s flatbed made for the perfect float platform.
There were smiles just about everywhere you looked at the Springtown Halloween Parade.
Hot dogs were enjoyed at the Springtown Volunteer Fire Company station following the parade.
The Palisades High School Marching “Band of Pirates” performed in the parade and it was an event highlight.
Palisades Youth Flag & Tackle Football and Cheer participated in the parade.
The Springfield Township Police were part of the parade.
Springtown Inn and Brooklyn’s Catering owner Bobbie Gianguzzi smiles as she watches the parade with a special ‘skeleton’ from outside the restaurant. Gianguzzi co-owns the historic inn with business partner Carol Tweed.
Former Saucon Valley School District supervisor of campus operations Wally Zimpfer, now retired, smiles as he watches the Springtown Halloween Parade.