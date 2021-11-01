Springtown Struts Its Stuff in Halloween Parade (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

One of the best local Halloween parades this year was held on Sunday, and we aren’t referring to the Bethlehem’s massive Halloween “Parade of the Century,” although the Christmas City’s parade was also a triumphant display of community spirit.

The annual Springtown Halloween Parade was held Sunday, Oct. 31, and capped off a festive season that saw the return of the Saucon Valley Spirit Parade, the Coopersburg Halloween Parade and many others that were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Small but mighty” is generally the theme of the parade through the heart of the historic Upper Bucks village, where it helps bring together members of the Springfield Township, Palisades School District and surrounding communities for festive fall fun.

Fire trucks, Springfield Township police vehicles, ambulances, the Palisades Marching Band, decorated floats, organizations and various other groups marched in the parade.

This year’s parade was held under mostly cloudy skies. There were a few rain showers in the area, but the weather was considerably better than Friday’s stormy conditions, which prompted many municipalities to reschedule Trick-or-Treat for Sunday evening.

Trick-or-Treat in Springtown–along with Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township–was held as it was orignally scheduled, on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Photos by Chris Christian