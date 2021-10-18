2021 Coopersburg Halloween Parade So Much Fun It’s Scary (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 13 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

For the first time in two years Sunday, crowds of onlookers–many of whom wore costumes–lined Main Street in Coopersburg for a Halloween parade. With near-perfect fall weather arriving just in time for it, this year’s parade appeared to meet or exceed expectations, and brought a welcome sense of seasonal normalcy to the Southern Lehigh area after the COVID pandemic caused the 2020 parade’s and many other cancellations.

The parade ran the length of Main Street from the southern end to the center of town and featured marching bands, floats, classic cars, dance troupes, Boy and Girl scouts, youth sports organizations, fire trucks, ambulances and much more. Of course, the Halloween candy treats that are customarily thrown to spectators were also a major draw.

Credit: Chris Christian

Saucon residents are eagerly awaiting the return of the Saucon Valley Spirit Parade in Hellertown this weekend, after rain caused its cancellation in 2019 and COVID forced organizers to nix it in 2020. The beloved Spirit parade will begin at 2 p.m. and will follow a route along the lower portion of Main Street and intersecting roads in the borough.

Donations are still being accepted at the Hellertown Post Office for a candy refill station the post office will provide participants during the parade.

Trick-or-Treat in Coopersburg borough, Upper Saucon Township and Lower Milford Township will be held Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treat in Fountain Hill borough and the City of Bethlehem will also be held at that time.

Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township will be held Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

