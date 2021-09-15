Saucon Valley Spirit Parade Scheduled to Return This October

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Locals who enjoy taking in the fall festivities will be excited to hear that Hellertown’s Saucon Valley Spirit Parade is scheduled to make a comeback next month.

The beloved parade, which regularly draws crowds of over 1,000 people, has not been held since 2018. The 2019 and 2020 parades were cancelled due to inclement weather and the COVID pandemic.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 24. Line-up will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m., with the parade commencing at 2 p.m.

Event organizers say the committee will be following all current CDC guidelines, which are subject to change without notice, due to current health concerns. There is no rain date for this year’s parade.

The theme for this year’s parade is a fitting one: Happy days are here again.

“Hellertown takes its parade very seriously, and I hope and pray we can pull a successful parade this year,” said Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman.

“We have been blessed with many companies and individuals sponsoring this year’s parade,” Heintzelman continued. “I wish to thank all those who make an effort to attend and support by witnessing all the time it takes to pull off such a great event for our community.”

Registration for the parade has opened. Groups and individuals interested in participating in this year’s parade must fill out and turn in the official registration form.

Completed forms should be delivered to 326 Main Street, Hellertown, PA 18055 by the registration deadline on Oct. 11.

Participants may register for the four judging categories of the parade: individual, group, float and theme.

At Hellertown’s Sep. 7 borough council meeting Heintzelman announced the parade was still in need of participants. He discussed the possibility of introducing a division at this year’s parade made up of public works vehicles from Hellertown and a nearby township.

Bands participating in this year’s parade currently include; Uptown String Band, Saucon Valley High School, Moravian University, Broughal Middle School, Nitschmann Middle School and Northeast Middle School.

Heintzelman said more updates regarding participating bands may be forthcoming.

Atom Kallen / Saucon Source

Discussion at the Sep. 7 borough council meeting also briefly focused on the Hellertown Post Office’s candy refill station. The post office is currently accepting donations of candy, which it will use to refill floats and parade participants along the route.

Donations of unexpired Halloween candy will be accepted in the Hellertown Post Office during regular lobby hours through Oct. 23.

The Borough of Hellertown will also be hosting its trick-or-treat night on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Residents who wish to participate should leave their porch light on.