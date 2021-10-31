Fountain in Hellertown Park Named for Man Who Helped Restore It

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Photo by Chris Christian

Hellertown’s Borough Authority Park fountain has been named for a man who not only took it upon himself to help return it to life nearly a decade ago, but has also devoted decades of service to the Borough Authority and his community.

A ceremony during which the wedding cake-style stone fountain was officially named the “Joseph Delfoe Fountain” was held following the Oct. 24 Saucon Valley Spirit Parade, in which the civic-minded Delfoe served as grand marshal.

It was nine years ago that Delfoe–a retired electrician and Mountainview resident–offered to help restore the fountain in Borough Authority Park, near the Hellertown Pool.

At that time, Delfoe was also president of the Plaza Clock Tower Association, helping to maintain both the fountain and the iconic clock tower he and other volunteers built in the late 1980s in the borough’s Detwiller Plaza.

As Hellertown Patch reported at the time, Delfoe installed a bubbler in the Authority park fountain during the summer of 2013, along with lighting to make it visible after dark.

Other improvements included the addition of a new concrete plaza and lighting, which have helped turn the area around the fountain into an inviting outdoor space.

Delfoe continues to give back by serving as vice chairman of the board of directors of the Hellertown Borough Authority, which provides public water and sewer services in the borough.

He was recognized for his service to the authority and civic-mindedness during the ceremony in remarks by board chairman Brandon Easley and administrator Lauren Sufleta.

Along with his wife Eleanor, other Delfoe family members, friends, borough authority board members, Hellertown borough staff, borough council members, Mayor David Heintzelman and State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136) attended the ceremony.

A plaque unveiled at the ceremony commemorates its renaming for all who will visit it.

The fountain, which dates from the Works Progress Administration-era during which the adjacent pool and nearby Dimmick Park were built, has become a popular place for nuptials to be held.

Photos by Chris Christian