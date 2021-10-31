Barbara Ann Arnold, 75, of N. Whitehall (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Barbara Ann Arnold, 75, of North Whitehall Township died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Erwin J. Arnold II. Barbara was born in Fountain Hill on May 14, 1946 to the late Walter H. and Marion (Maurer) Laubach. She was a 1967 graduate of Abington Hospital School of Nursing. Barbara worked as an RN at Cedarbrook for 20 years, retiring in 2001. She also worked at CLIU #21 as an instructional assistant. Barbara was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville. Barbara enjoyed spending time at the cabin, vacationing in Cape May, riding her bike, driving her Jeep (Herbie) and spending time with her family and friends.

SURVIVORS

Children: Scott B. and his wife Jennifer of Slatington, Wendy A. (Jasson McCloskey) of Garnet Valley, Kimberly L. wife of Andrew George of New Tripoli; brother: Richard W. of Quakertown; grandchildren: Dakota, Tyler, Ashley, Brayden, Rachel and Hunter. Barbara was predeceased by daughter: Nicole L. Arnold.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations of blood or plasma may be made to Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 1465 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 18017.