Local Need for Convalescent Plasma Increases as Virus Cases Rise

Miller-Keystone Blood Center announced Monday that it has nearly exhausted its supply of convalescent plasma, which is the antibody-rich plasma used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. The regional blood bank is urging those who are recovering from the novel coronavirus to donate their convalescent plasma to help others.

In a news release, Miller-Keystone said the demand for convalescent plasma is increasing exponentially as hospitals in the Lehigh Valley, Reading and northeastern Pennsylvania see a daily rise in the number of new cases.

“To ensure our local community, family and friends have access to convalescent plasma we need recovered COVID-19 patients to donate as soon as they are eligible to,” it said.

Individuals may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma if they have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) and have been symptom-free for 14 days or longer.

When a person becomes ill with COVID-19, it can take time to develop antibodies needed to combat the disease. While some individuals become seriously ill and require the assistance of a ventilator, 80 percent of COVID-19 patients do not.

“These patients recover and have antibodies in their plasma,” the news release said. “By collecting this plasma and giving it to ill patients the hope is to provide a boost to the patient’s antibodies, keep them from needing a ventilator and help stimulate recovery.”

“This is particularly important in patients who fall into a ‘high risk category’ for having a serious response to the virus,” it added.

For more information about becoming a convalescent plasma door, visit GiveAPint.org/covid-plasma-form/ or contact Diane Wiest, RN, Senior Director of Risk Management and Donor Health, at 484-225-8351 or dwiest@giveapint.org.

Miller-Keystone Blood Center, under the authorization of the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA), has been collecting and procuring convalescent plasma since April.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma has not been approved or licensed by the FDA, but is authorized by the agency for temporary emergency use.

The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 that is now being distributed is also approved by the FDA for emergency use.