‘Happy Days Here Again’ at Saucon Valley Spirit Parade (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 15 mins

Sunday’s cool, cloudy weather didn’t turn out to be quite as nice as the forecast called for earlier in the week, however that made little difference to the throngs of spectators who packed Hellertown sidewalks to watch the 2021 Saucon Valley Spirit Parade.

After consecutive years in which events–heavy rain in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020–conspired to cancel it, most who attended or participated in Sunday’s spectacle seemed genuinely happy simply to have the beloved community parade back.

Credit: Chris Christian

Participants in the parade’s six divisions were judged by a panel of five judges who awarded prizes in four different categories: Individual, Group, Float and Theme.

The 2021 judges’ picks for theme reflected the “Happy Days Are Here Again” theme selected for this year’s parade by the organizing committee.

WINNERS

Best Appearing Float

1st Place – Honest Imprint, Division 4

2nd Place – Caleb Smith Racing, Division 4

3rd Place – Saucon Valley Youth Sports Association, Division 1

Best Appearing Individual

1st Place – Kevin Urban Homemade Mini Fire Truck, Division 2

2nd Place – Hellertown Area Library, Division 2

3rd Place – Gary & Kathy Meyers, Division 4

Best Appearing Group

1st Place – En Avant Dance and Gymnastics, Division 4

2nd Place – Saucon Valley Karate, Division 2

3rd Place – Saucon Valley Travel Soccer, Division 1

Judges’ Choice – Theme Choice (“Happy Days Are Here Again”)

1st Place – Rich Hanner/Pop & Robbies O’Roll Band, Division 2

Runner Up – Love for the USA, Division 5

In the Best Appearing categories, first place winners receive $100, second place winners receive $75 and third place winners receive $50. The 1st Place Judges’ Choice winner receives a $200 prize and the runner-up in that category receives a $100 prize, according to the results published on the Saucon Valley Spirit Parade Facebook page Monday.

Credit: Chris Christian

The judges for the 2021 parade were Amanda Buss, Diane French, Robert Frey, Keith Lentz and Jessica O’Donnell.

The parade grand marshal was longtime community volunteer Joe Delfoe, who was to have been the 2019 parade grand marshal.

Sponsors for the 2021 Saucon Valley Spirit Parade include the Borough of Hellertown, Lower Saucon Township, Realty Outfitters-Cheyenne Reiman, ACR Lawn & Landscape-The Rosenberger Family, Coolez HVAC-Derek Leibensperger, Bradford D. Wagner Attorney-at-Law, Creekview Veterinary Hospital-Dr. Kara Ballek & Staff, Farmers Insurance Wimbish Agency-Brandon Wimbish, Feet First Podiatry-Dr. Maggie Solimeo, EXP Realty-Eric T. Neith, Jim Gardner-State Farm Insurance, Bucks Run Oil, American Legion Auxiliary & Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Saucon Valley Lions Club, En Avant School of Dance-Angela Mattos, Mary & Randy Neher and Hellertown Lions Club.

“To those volunteers, participants, our community and beyond, a huge thank you for all that you do to make Hellertown proud,” the parade committee posted Monday on Facebook.

Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township will be held Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Photos by Chris Christian