Halloween Fun: Local Events Where You Can Get Spooky

The Lehigh Valley takes its Halloween celebrations very seriously, as each year there are a variety of costume parties and other spooky events in recognition of the season. We’ve taken the time to compile a list of some local Halloween events to add to your calendar.

Halloween Party at Springtown Inn

The Springtown Inn is hosting their Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 29. The event will commence with a buffet and drinks from 6 to 9 p.m., with a DJ dance party from 7 to 10 p.m.

They are currently taking reservations for the event, which cost $30 per person or $50 per couple.

The Springtown Inn is awarding some awesome prizes for the best Halloween costumes at the event. First prize will take home a $100 gift card to the Springtown Inn, second place earns a $50 gift card for Sweetness of Salt Halotherapy and third place will take home a $25 gift card to Wine and Spirits.

Springtown Inn is located at 3258 Main Street, Springtown, PA 18081.

Boos & Brews at Drip: The Flavor Lab

Hellertown’s Drip: The Flavor Lab, located at 1310 Main Street, is celebrating Halloween this year with their first ever Boos and Brews on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The event invites attendees to wear their best costume, enjoy a $10 box of delicious treats and stay for some hauntingly fabulous drinks.

Reserve a spot for the event by RSVPing on Facebook.

Halloween Dance Party at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley

The Promenades are hosting their annual Halloween Dance Party on Oct. 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. The free event takes place in the street between Barnes & Noble and Old Navy.

Families are invited to show up in costume and play interactive games and dance with the DJ for an afternoon of fun.

“We are excited to continue hosting free events for the community,” said Krista Berardelli, Marketing Director at the Promenades. “We love to see families enjoy our lifestyle center while visiting.”

Kids on the Canal at the National Canal Museum

The National Canal Museum, an affiliate of the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, is hosting a variety of Halloween events this month.

Their Fall Festival is taking place on Oct. 16 and 23 starting at 11:30 a.m. Attendees can enjoy the beautiful fall air as they wander the park on a leaf scavenger hunt to learn more about the region’s native trees. There also will be pumpkin decorating and other fall-themed crafts.

Those brave enough to return to the museum on the evenings of Oct. 29 and 30 can participate in the museum’s Haunted Canal Boat Rides. Beginning at 5:30, visitors will be taken on a spooky, one-hour cruise along the Lehigh Canal, during which spirits from the canal’s past will awaken and tell of their demise.

Light refreshments including hot apple cider will be available.

Festivities will conclude with a Kids on the Canal Trick-or-Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 11:30 a.m.

Attendees are invited to show up in costume and explore the museum, learning some history and being rewarded with a treat. There will also be arts and crafts to participate in during the event.

Attendees should be prepared for a fair bit of walking, and should dress accordingly as it is an outdoor event.

The National Canal Museum is located at 2750 Hugh Moore Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.

Boo at the Zoo at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

The Lehigh Valley Zoo is expanding its popular Boo at the Zoo event across three weekends this year.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 16,17,23,24,30 and 31. During the event visitors can stop at treat stations throughout the zoo and enjoy music and dancing with DJ Ray from Fling-a-Things from noon to 2 p.m.

The event also features themed crafts and a pumpkin patch. On Oct. 31, a costume contest will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Eerie Easton Walking Tour at the Sigal Museum

The Sigal Museum in Easton, an affiliate of the Northampton County and Historical Genealogical Society (NCHGS), is offering their Eerie Easton Walking Tour on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October.

The event invites guests to join the NCHGS for a tour relating tales of murder, mischief and misadventure in the downtown Easton Historic District.

“From a murder in the first well in town to the witches of Hexenkopf Hill, Easton’s history is filled with dark tales of restless Revolutionary War spirits, strange coincidences (or are they?) and disastrous journeys,” NCGHS says in a press release for the event.

Eerie Easton Walking Tours continue each Friday and Saturday in October, with tours starting at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and tickets are $10 per person. Get your tickets fast, because tours are limited to 20 visitors per tour.

Harvest Days at Olde Stone Farm

New to the local Halloween festivities scene this year is Harvest Days at Olde Stone Farm in Easton. This year is the inaugural event, which is being organized by the farm’s owners, Jim and Amy Koch.

Taking place on Saturdays and Sundays throughout October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harvest Days offers plenty of fun for the whole family to enjoy. The event features a 2-acre corn maze, tractor-pulled hay rides, seasonal games, farm animals and fall produce for sale.

Snacks and refreshments are also available at the event.

Olde Stone Farm is located at 1350 Raubsville Road, Easton, PA 18042. Learn more about Harvest Days and the farm by listening to episode 72 of Saucon Source’s No Rain Date podcast.

Halloween Parades and Trick-or-Treat Nights

Of course, there’s no better time to wear your costume than while attending our area’s Halloween parades or Trick-or-Treating through your neighborhood. Below is a list of local parades, as well as when local municipalities are hosting their Trick-or-Treat nights.

Coopersburg Halloween Parade

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.

Saucon Valley Spirit Parade (Hellertown)

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.

Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.

Bethlehem Halloween Parade

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.

Coopersburg Trick-or-Treat night

Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Upper Saucon Township Trick-or-Treat night

Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Trick-or-Treat night

Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hellertown Trick-or-Treat night