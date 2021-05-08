No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 53: Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:59:32 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 53 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring exclusive interviews with people making a difference in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

On this week’s episode we’re pleased to welcome Kathleen Ward, Conservation Coordinator, and Kelly Federico, Gifts & Development Manager for the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor. Comprising the Lehigh Valley and two other regions, the 165-mile corridor preserves the legacy of the canal route that existed between Wilkes-Barre and Bristol in the mid-19th century. Built to move anthracite coal from the Poconos to the commercial centers of the East Coast, in its brief heyday the canal network helped ignite the Industrial Revolution in Pennsylvania. Our guests explain how the canals are today powering an economic revolution in the towns along them, where businesses are partnering with the D&L to meet the needs of a burgeoning ecotourism sector. We also learn about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the corridor, and how its attractions are in the process of safely reopening. Our interview begins at 23:51. As always, Josh has a roundup of the latest headlines from the Saucon Valley and beyond.

No Rain Date is conveniently available for download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. To learn more about the podcast, suggest an interview subject or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

Love No Rain Date? You can help support it by making a voluntary contribution and becoming a Saucon Source member today. Learn more here. And don’t forget to sign up for our Saucon Source newsletter. Enjoy the convenience of having the latest news delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as peace of mind from knowing you’ll never miss another headline. Subscribe to our newsletter here.