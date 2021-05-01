No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 52: Loving Live, Local Arts at IceHouse Tonight Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:07:42 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 52 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring exclusive interviews with people making a difference in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

On this week’s episode we welcome as our guest Doug Roysdon, Artistic Director at IceHouse Tonight in Bethlehem. Doug explains the evolution of this unique riverside venue, which began nearly 25 years ago, after it was rescued and restored by the city. Once a primitive cold storage facility, the historic Charles A. Brown Ice House became a home for children’s shows in its first incarnation as a performing arts and events center. In the mid 2010s, its live offerings expanded to include a dynamic array of local artists performing at night. The coronavirus pandemic inspired IceHouse Tonight to push its boundaries even further out, and its live shows online attracted new followers from the Lehigh Valley and beyond. In 2021, Doug explains, this beloved venue is returning to hosting live music, interactive workshops and more. As always, Josh has a roundup of all the latest headlines from Saucon Valley, the Southern Lehigh area and Fountain Hill.

No Rain Date is conveniently available for download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. To learn more about the podcast, suggest an interview subject or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

