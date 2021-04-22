No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 51: Christopher Kocher of Wildlands Conservancy Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:00:30 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 51 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring exclusive interviews with people making a difference in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

This week’s episode–released early in celebration of our Earth Day–features a special guest who cares deeply about our local environment. Christopher Kocher is president of Wildlands Conservancy. Based in Emmaus, Wildlands has helped lead land preservation efforts in the Lehigh Valley since the early 1970s. Their mission extends far beyond simply protecting our beautiful open spaces and waterways, however, and Chris explains how you can help, too. He also reflects on how COVID-19 has actually benefited our environment by encouraging people to slow down and head outside to enjoy nature. As always, Josh has a roundup of the latest news headlines from the Saucon Valley area.

