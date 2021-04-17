No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 50: Reflections on Our First 50 Episodes Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:15:35 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 50 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring interviews with guests from the Lehigh Valley and beyond. This week–in celebration of our fiftieth episode–we decided to do something a little different by looking back at some of the interviews we’ve been privileged to host ever since the podcast made its debut in November 2019. Mixed in with highlights from these interviews is commentary by host Josh Popichak and producer Jonny Hart on the various subjects we’ve discussed as well as decisions that have guided the series’ production. We have organized our interview highlights and commentary according to topic–such as media–and we hope you’ll enjoy listening to our reflections as much as we have enjoyed sharing them. Finally, we’ll reveal some of the ideas we have for No Rain Date, down the road. As always Josh has a (slightly abbreviated) roundup of the latest local news headlines in the Saucon Valley area.

