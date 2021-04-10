No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 49: Kirsten Hess, Owner of Let's Play Books Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:27:20 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 49 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring interviews with guests from the Lehigh Valley. This week host Josh Popichak is joined by Kirsten Hess, owner of Let’s Play Books in Emmaus, which is co-sponsoring the first-ever Lehigh Valley Book Festival with the Bethlehem Area Public Library. Originally planned for 2020, the festival is happening virtually through May 1, 2021. In our interview–which begins at 25:50–Kirsten discusses her unlikely journey to becoming an independent bookseller in Pennsylvania and reflects on the challenges–as well as the rewards–of operating the bookstore without browsers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

