No Rain Date Ep. 54: Four-Time Olympian Joetta Clark Diggs

Welcome to Episode 54 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring exclusive interviews with people making a difference in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

On this episode we’re pleased to welcome internationally known athlete and four-time U.S. Olympian, author, entrepreneur, motivator and health advocate Joetta Clark Diggs. This summer, Joetta will host her Determined to Reach Your Destiny (D2RYD) Speed, Agility & Track Camp at Saucon Valley High School in Hellertown. Joetta calls the Saucon Valley home and hopes to inspire young people here to reach for the stars, as she did throughout a career that spanned nearly two decades. “It’s not about making these students Olympians,” says Joetta. “It’s about making them the champions of their lives. That is way more important than being an Olympian.” Also important is family, and Joetta talks about hers–including her late father, public education reformer Joe Clark, of Lean on Me fame–as well as what it was like to compete in an Olympic trial with her sister and sister-in-law; her daughter Talitha, a Saucon Valley graduate who is now a track star at the collegiate level; and what she has planned for the future.

No Rain Date is conveniently available for download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. To learn more about the podcast, suggest an interview subject or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

Love No Rain Date? You can help support it by making a voluntary contribution and becoming a Saucon Source member today. Learn more here. And don’t forget to sign up for our Saucon Source newsletter. Enjoy the convenience of having the latest news delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as peace of mind from knowing you’ll never miss another headline. Subscribe to our newsletter here.