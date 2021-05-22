No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 55: Picture Perfect Results by PhoenixFire Media Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:06:09 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 55 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring exclusive interviews with people making a difference in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

On this episode we’re pleased to welcome the owners of Bethlehem-based photography and video production company PhoenixFire Media, Chad Clauser and Justin Torok, who are experts at helping local businesses and organizations put their best face forward. Chad and Justin are also the owners of realty-focused HomeSpot Media, and when the coronvirus pandemic began, they explain how they pivoted to serve a broader base of clientele. Our conversation includes a discussion about current trends in visual marketing and ways in which PhoenixFire Media gives back to the Lehigh Valley, such as by completing work pro bono for local nonprofit organizations. They also work closely with companies to improve their web presence, so if you’re someone looking to boost your “wow” factor online, you will want to listen to what they have to say about achieving “picture perfect” results with photos and video. As always, Josh has a roundup of the latest local headlines, including a special recap of local primary election results.

No Rain Date is conveniently available for download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

