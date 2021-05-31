No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 56: Navigating a Historic Real Estate Market Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:17:54 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 56 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring exclusive interviews with people making a difference in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

On this episode we’re thrilled to welcome local Realtor® Alison Corradini, of Exp Realty and Roset Homes. With her partner, veteran general contractor Frederick “Frits” Roset, Alison has developed a unique business model that combines real estate sales with home improvements. Alison’s clients are reaping the rewards of this innovative partnership; particularly homebuyers, who are facing intense competition for new listings thanks to record low levels of housing inventory. Frits, Alison explains, can help make the decision process easier by previewing any home a client wishes to see. With decades of experience renovating homes, Frits can spot anything from structural problems to smaller issues, such as a missing expansion tank for a hot water heater. And, under the Realtor® Code of Ethics, there’s never any obligation to hire him to make repairs if a client ultimately purchases the home. As always, Josh has a roundup of all the latest local news stories.

