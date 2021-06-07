No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 57: Dr. Robert Robinson, An Educator in Equity Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:04:59 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 57 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring exclusive interviews with people making a difference in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

On this episode we’re happy to welcome Dr. Robert Robinson, Northampton Community College’s inaugural vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. Dr. Robinson’s background in education begins in his home state of Mississippi, where he faced challenges in receiving an education in his youth. He shares his personal story of overcoming the odds in order to ultimately earn a doctoral degree in instructional leadership from the University of Alabama. In our interview with Dr. Robinson, which begins at 20:57, he also explains how NCC is embracing the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in ways that will not only enrich and improve the lives of its students, but also benefit all Northampton County residents. As always, Josh has a roundup of all the latest local news stories.

