Halloween Costumes: Where Can You Buy Them Locally?

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Halloween is upon us, and pretty soon folks will be dressing up in all sorts of costumes in the spirit of the season. With Halloween falling on Sunday this year there will certainly be plenty of spooky and spirited celebrations taking place.

So throw away that old sheet and scissors for the classic ghost get-up, as we’ve compiled a list of stores to purchase the perfect Halloween costume from this year!

Be sure to also keep an eye out for our list of local Halloween events where you can show off your spooky new threads.

Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween stores are located throughout the Lehigh Valley and always have a large selection of the trendiest costumes.

This year’s selection includes special Dunkin Donuts themed costumes, so you can show off just how much of a coffee fan you are. Spirit Halloween also sells a variety of costumes from your favorite Disney and Marvel selections, like Cruella, the Avengers, Black Panther and much more.

Local Spirit Halloween stores listed on their website include:

Quakertown (Former Tuesday Morning)

210 North West End Boulevard, Quakertown, 18951

Hamilton Crossing (Former Pier 1 Imports)

833 North Krocks Road, Allentown, 18016

Whitehall (Former Michaels)

1911 Whitehall Mall, Whitehall, 18052

Palmer Park Mall (Former Bon-Ton)

146 Palmer Park Mall, Easton, 18045

Spirit Halloween also has an extensive selection of costumes, props and other Halloween décor on their website, so you can do all of your Halloween shopping from the comfort of your home.

Party City

Party City stores have all of your Halloween needs covered this year, whether you are looking for a full costume, makeup, masks or other accessories.

Party City’s Halloween costume offerings this season include a wide selection of Star Wars costumes, costumes for couples and pets and an endless variety of classic and trendy selections.

Local Party City locations include:

Shoppers Village

2404 Catasaqua Road, Bethlehem, 18018

MacArthur Town Centre

2536 MacArthur Town Centre, Whitehall, 18052

As with Spirit Halloween, Party City’s online store has its full selection of costumes and props, which can be delivered to your home or your nearest Party City store.

RCMoore Vintage and Millinery

Hellertown’s RCMoore Vintage and Millinery is loaded with eclectic vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories, which are sure to take your Halloween costume up a notch.

Browse their online store to see some of the shop’s offerings, or visit their physical location at 1561 Main Street in Hellertown.

Thrift Stores

Those who like to get creative with their Halloween costumes might be more inclined to whip something up at one of our area’s thrift stores.

Grab that black turtleneck and the iPod collecting dust in your dresser and be Steve Jobs, or throw on a headband and pick up some old sports jersey, the opportunities are endless!

Popular local thrift stores include:

American Family Thrift Store

1804 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, 18055

Plato’s Closet Allentown

1922 Catasaqua Road, Allentown, 18109

The Salvation Army Family Store (Whitehall)

1195 Mickley Road, Whitehall, 18052

Goodwill (Bethlehem)