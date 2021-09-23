Former NFL Player’s Designer Denim Store Opens at Promenade Shops

Former NFL running back and Parkland High School graduate Andre Williams (center) prepares to cut the ribbon on his new denim store–All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW)–at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley Thursday. In addition to his family members, from left, Williams was joined by Ashley Lorah, Senior Vice President of Affiliated Chambers for the East Penn, Southern Lehigh & Western Lehigh chambers; Melissa Napolitano, General Manager, The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley; State Representative Milou Mackenzie (R-131); Hal Warner, Executive Director, Lehigh County Humane Society and board member, Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce; and Hayden Rinde, Coordinator, Affiliated chambers.

Fans of designer denim have a new local shopping destination to explore, thanks to former NFL running back and Parkland graduate Andre Williams.

Williams, along with family members, representatives from the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and others, cut the ribbon on his new selvedge denim store at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley Thursday.

The concept for All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) was first developed by Williams in 2016, after he said he had a hard time finding jeans to fit his athletic physique.

Popular in Japan, selvedge denim is a “higher-quality, harder-to-produce type of denim that is typically sold and worn unwashed,” according to DenimHunters.com.

Selvedge denim is popular in Japan, where much of the fabric is made. This sign inside the new All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) store at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley describes the connection between Japan and selvedge denim.

Williams said he initially questioned why a selvedge jean with an athletic fit wasn’t available, but discovered there was a niche market for it and began to build his brand.

“My signature is the athletic fit, but the nuance of fabric that you get from selvedge denim is something, as I’ve been learning–it was originally a U.S. patent, that…after it got so popular–you don’t get this quality anymore; you don’t get the nuance of color and weights and all the great things that come with the fabric,” Williams explained.

“What I want to do, especially my second season, is bring that quality and fabric back to the United States,” he added.

All Weather Selvedge Denim is located in Suite 108 at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, next to Evolve Lifestyle Salon and Spa and across the street from Red Robin.

For more information, follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

On Wednesday the seeds for a future ribbon-cutting ceremony were sown near the Promenade Shops, when ground was broken for a new rehabilitation hospital on Center Valley Parkway.

Owner Andre Williams speaks to attendees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. Thursday.

The ribbon-cutting for All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) is celebrated.

All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) is located in Suite 608 at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, near Red Robin and the AMC multiplex cinema.

Selvedge denim is closely associated with Japan, although the technology used to manufacture it was first patented in the U.S., said All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. owner Andre Williams. Williams’ brand’s specialty is athletic-fit jeans.

A sign inside the All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. store at the Promenade Shops announces Thursday’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was held together with the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce.

