Former NFL Player’s Designer Denim Store Opens at Promenade Shops

Fans of designer denim have a new local shopping destination to explore, thanks to former NFL running back and Parkland graduate Andre Williams.

Williams, along with family members, representatives from the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and others, cut the ribbon on his new selvedge denim store at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley Thursday.

The concept for All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) was first developed by Williams in 2016, after he said he had a hard time finding jeans to fit his athletic physique.

Popular in Japan, selvedge denim is a “higher-quality, harder-to-produce type of denim that is typically sold and worn unwashed,” according to DenimHunters.com.

Williams said he initially questioned why a selvedge jean with an athletic fit wasn’t available, but discovered there was a niche market for it and began to build his brand.

“My signature is the athletic fit, but the nuance of fabric that you get from selvedge denim is something, as I’ve been learning–it was originally a U.S. patent, that…after it got so popular–you don’t get this quality anymore; you don’t get the nuance of color and weights and all the great things that come with the fabric,” Williams explained.

“What I want to do, especially my second season, is bring that quality and fabric back to the United States,” he added.

All Weather Selvedge Denim is located in Suite 108 at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, next to Evolve Lifestyle Salon and Spa and across the street from Red Robin.

For more information, follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

