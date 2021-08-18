Now Open at Promenade Shops: GO! Calendars, Toys & Games

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

With the holiday gift-buying season just a few months away, a pop-up store specializing in books, calendars, toys and games has opened at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

GO! Calendars, Toys & Games is located in Suite 300, next to Athleta, and will be open through the 2021 holiday season, the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center confirmed.

The shop is part of the Texas-based GO! Retail Group, which bills itself as the largest operator of pop-up stores in the world.

“Our business started with calendars and has since grown up to include games, toys, t-shirts and books,” the company’s website states. “Go! operates in malls, outlet centers, select street side locations, lifestyle centers, and is coming soon to airports. Wherever you shop, we are there and have the products customers want!”

In addition to the new pop-up store in the Promenade Shops, GO! has a store in the Palmer Park Mall near Easton.

The Promenade Shops store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to have Go! Calendars, Toys, & Games operating longer this year than historically in the past as we continue momentum into 2022,” said Krista Berardelli, Marketing Director at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, in a news release.

The opening follows closely on the heels of another opening in the Promenade Shops.

European Wax Center, a chain of hair removal salons, opened its newest store near Sweet & Sassy earlier this week.

The Promenade Shops is located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, Pa. For more information, including a store and restaurant directory, visit ThePromenadeShopsAtSauconValley.com.