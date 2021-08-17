First Baby Born at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks’ Women & Babies Unit

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

It’s a boy! The first baby born at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus was welcomed by Dayna and Zech States Aug. 5 in the hospital’s new Women & Babies unit, which opened this month.

Weighing 7 lbs., 5.5 oz, Tatum was delivered by Brandon B. Martin, MD, of the community-based practice, Stoneridge Obstetrics and Gynecology, which recently joined St. Luke’s University Health Network. The practice, now known as St. Luke’s OB/GYN-Stoneridge, continues to provide the personalized and compassionate OB/GYN care patients have come to expect.

St. Luke’s OB/GYN-Stoneridge will continue to see patients at their current Sellersville location and will open new locations this fall in Harleysville and Quakertown. The Harleysville office will also have a new St. Luke’s Pediatric practice next door. In addition, St. Luke’s OB/GYN-Stoneridge now offers the added convenience of delivery at the state-of-the-art St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus.

“The Women & Babies unit at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus is just the latest component of our ongoing commitment to providing high-level maternal and newborn care to the region,” said Justin Kashner, MBA, Service Line Administrator, Women’s Health, St. Luke’s University Health Network. “St. Luke’s has now expanded its high quality, personalized care for families and babies in Bucks and Montgomery counties.”

Located in Milford Township at the intersection of Rt. 663 and Portzer Road, the 80-bed, 131,000 square-foot St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus offers spacious private rooms, critical care and surgical services, a large emergency department with 16 emergency rooms and interventional radiology.

Credit: St. Luke's University Health Network

The campus added 20 medical/surgical beds in August 2020 and will continue to add facilities and services to meet the growing needs of the community. In September, the campus will break ground on a three-story addition, which will include a cancer center with medical offices, infusion, radiation oncology and expanded obstetric services as well as room for additional growth. The new wing is scheduled for completion in early 2023.

“In addition to St. Luke’s OB/GYN-Stoneridge, St. Luke’s has added primary care and pediatric practices in our community, increased access to specialty care services for adults and children and already expanded the beautiful, state-of-the-art St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus,” said Dennis Pfleiger, President, St. Luke’s Upper Bucks and Quakertown Campuses. “We will continue to add easy access to providers, amenities and new services to meet the ongoing needs of our community.”

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.