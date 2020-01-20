St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus Welcomes First Patient (Sponsored)

John Oswald, 59, of Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County, recently became the first patient to be treated at Bucks County’s newest hospital, St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus, which opened in December.

On the morning of Dec. 14, John was an inpatient at St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus and then transferred to the nearby Upper Bucks location, where he was warmly welcomed by the St. Luke’s Upper Bucks staff as the very first patient.

St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus is located at 3000 St. Luke’s Drive, on the corner of Rt. 663 and Portzer Road in Milford Township. The new building is only a five-minute drive from downtown Quakertown to the east and three miles from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the west. It is easily accessible by major road systems in the area, including Rt. 309, Rt. 313 and I-476.

“As soon as I entered the new hospital, I was aware that this was a special place,” said John. “Everything was modern and new and I really enjoyed the fact that I had a private room.”

In the new hospital for almost two days, John said being there almost felt like being at home, thanks to the private room, comfortable bed, large TV and sofa.

Alex Page, DO, of St. Luke’s Pennsburg Family Practice, is John’s family physician who continues to oversee his care.

“Some of our patients like John have lived in Bucks County and the surrounding area their whole lives, so they are invested in their community just as St. Luke’s is invested in the health of their community,” said Page. “My patients feel very fortunate to have convenient access to a modern facility providing quality health care so close to home.”

John has been a St. Luke’s patient for over 10 years, and said the compassionate care he experienced at the new location was no different from what he’s experienced in the past.

“The St. Luke’s doctors, nurses and staff have always been kind, caring and patient, so I had no doubt that the same level of care would continue at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus. As always, they did not disappoint,” he said.

St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus is a 131,000 square-foot, 80-bed hospital with a state-of-the-art ER and the region’s only fully-accredited Level 4 Trauma Center. The facility offers ample parking, spacious private rooms, critical care, surgical services, four operating rooms, an interventional radiology lab, diagnostic radiology and additional lab services.