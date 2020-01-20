Jewelry Stolen in Fieldstone Drive Burglary, Police Say

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help as well as its vigilance as they investigate a burglary that occurred in the 2100 block of Fieldstone Drive on Friday, Jan. 17.

In a post published Monday on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said an unknown actor or unknown actors forced open a back door, entered the home, rifled through its contents and stole “various pieces of jewelry.”

Residents of the area reported seeing two suspicious vehicles–including a white truck and a dark-colored sedan–along with three suspicious men around the time of the burglary, police said.

One of the men was reported to be a heavyset white male with a beard and wearing a skull cap.

Police said they also took a report a man with a beard who was wearing a hat and seen looking in the rear kitchen window of a home in the 1600 block of Kevin Drive, which is two streets away from Fieldstone Drive.

“When the homeowner knocked on the door the male ran,” police said.

Police are urging anyone who observes suspicious activity in the area to call them immediately.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call the department at 610-759-2200 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch tip line.