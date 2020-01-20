Pets in Need of Homes: Andy (Brought to You by A Furry Tail Come True)

Some of you may have already heard Andy’s story, because unfortunately it is one he shares with a number of other feline rescues at the Center for Animal Health and Welfare. Andy was rescued last year from a less than ideal situation with 124 other cats. A number of them were undersocialized and very scared. Andy is personally working on being more confident with several of his siblings at the Center, and although they have a long way to go they hope you’ll give them a chance to learn to trust again and regain their confidence. Andy loves sleeping in hidey holes and comfy boxes when he’s scared, while his brothers and sisters provide him company and help him to be confident. He would love to go home with one of them and start a brand new adventure. Andy can be slow to warm up, so he would prefer someone who will understand his needs and be patient. Andy hopes you’ll give him the chance to become the man he’s always known he can be!

Credit: The Center for Animal Health and Welfare

To meet Andy and other pets in need of homes please visit the nonprofit, no-kill Center for Animal Health and Welfare located at 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, or call 610-252-2722 for more information. Click here to make a donation to the Center. Find the Center’s Amazon.com wish list–which includes items they need–here.

The center is open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. Please note: If a dog you would like to meet is housed at the shelter please call the front desk to prearrange a visit. Prescheduling a visit will give you the time needed to see if the dog you’re interested in is a good fit. Unscheduled visits with dogs are allowed, but are limited to one dog per day for a maximum of 15 minutes per visit.

For directions to the center click here. Like and follow the Center for Animal Health and Welfare on Facebook for updates about pets available for adoption and more.

Saucon Source is proud to help pets in need like Andy and to donate a portion of the proceeds from this series sponsored by A Furry Tail Come True doggie daycare and boarding centers (with convenient locations in both Hellertown, Nazareth and Wind Gap) to the Center, in support of their mission of caring for pets in need.