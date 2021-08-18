Get COVID Vaccine at So. Lehigh Intermediate School Thursday

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Public health experts continue to urge that qualified individuals be vaccinated, and there are still opportunities for those who haven’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine to do so.

One such opportunity will be available Thursday, Aug. 19, when Lehigh Valley Health Network will sponsor a free, walk-in vaccine clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. at Joseph P. Liberati Intermediate School (Southern Lehigh School District), 5438 Rt. 378, Center Valley.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered for first-time vaccine recipients at the clinic. Since it is a two-dose vaccine, those who receive it will need to return to the school for a second shot on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Health Network will also host Pfizer vaccine clinics for walk-in patients at Lafayette College, Parkland High School and Cedar Crest College in the coming days and weeks.

Signs will be posted at all clinics, which are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccination.

“Being vaccinated is essential to save lives and help us all see our way out of this pandemic,” the LVHN website states. “If you have questions or concerns about getting vaccinated, visit LVHN.org/vaccines for answers.”

For more information, visit the “Four Great COVID Vaccination Opportunities in August in the Lehigh Valley” article page on the Lehigh Valley Health Network website.

THIRD VACCINE DOSE AVAILABLE FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED INDIVIDUALS

In other COVID vaccine-related news Wednesday, St. Luke’s University Health Network announced that appointments for a third vaccine dose may now be made by certain immunocompromised individuals who are eligible.

“The FDA and CDC have authorized a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and who have already received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna,” the health network said. “These individuals are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, and a third dose has been shown to aid in vaccine effectiveness for this population.”

According to an email about the availability of a third dose, the CDC is recommending the additional dose for people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking immunosuppressant medication.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge or Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress an immune response.

Eligible individuals must have received their second dose of an approved COVID vaccine at least 28 days ago, and are recommended by the CDC to get the same type of vaccine they initially received (either Pfizer or Moderna) if possible.

“There are no current recommendations for a booster for individuals who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” the St. Luke’s announcement stated.

For more information or to make an appointment, patients should call 1-866-STLUKES (785-8537), option 7; talk to their primary health care provider; and/or visit SLHN.org.

Unvaccinated individuals who would like to receive the vaccine may also schedule an appointment online on the St. Luke’s University Health Network site.