European Wax Center Opening Aug. 17 at Promenade Shops

If you’re planning an end-of-summer beach retreat you may want to remove unwanted hair before you travel there, and a new business at the Promenade Shops wants to help.

European Wax Center is planning a soft opening in the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center on Tuesday, Aug. 17, where it will be located in Suite 105, next to Sweet & Sassy.

The business first announced that it would be opening a location in the Promenade Shops in the spring.

In addition to waxing services for women and men, European Wax Center also offers skin care and beauty services, such as a clarifying, brightening or youth “fast facial” for $65.

A full list of services available at the new location is available on the company’s website, which also lists store hours and pricing information.

The chain is currently offering new guests a free bikini line, underarm, nose, ear or brow wax or 50 percent off a full bikini or Brazilian wax.

Other body waxing services include arms, back, butt, chest, hands, inner thigh, knee, legs, nipples, shoulder, stomach and toes. Facial waxing services are available for cheeks, chin, lower lip, upper lip, neck, sideburns and other areas.

There are nearly 800 European Wax centers nationwide, including other locations in the Lehigh Valley area. Among them are waxing centers at 1852 Airport Road, Allentown; 707 N. Krocks Road (Hamilton Crossings), Allentown; and 3770 Dryland Way, Easton.

The address for the new store in the Promenade Shops is 3045 Center Valley Parkway, Suite 105, Center Valley, Pa. The store’s phone number is 610-798-6565.

The Center Valley location’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on its opening day.