Former NFL Player to Open Designer Denim Store at Promenade Shops

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A clothing store that’s unique to the area will soon open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, according to a news release from the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center.

The Promenade Shops announced Monday that All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW), which will be located in Suite 608 next to Evolve Salon & Spa, will open later this summer.

All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. was founded in 2016 by Andre Williams, a Parkland High School graduate and former NFL running back who played for the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The news release said Williams, 28, founded the business “in order to fill the void in the market for athletically-built denim jeans using the latest selvedge fabric developments Japan has to offer.”

Selvedge denim is a “higher-quality, harder-to-produce type of denim that is typically sold and worn unwashed,” according to the website DenimHunters.com, which notes that the word selvedge is a corruption of the term self-edge. “You can spot it on the cuffs of jeans. The selvedge in denim is usually white and often has a colored yarn in the middle.”

“AW aims to usher clothing, mankind’s oldest technology, into the modern era by creating a circular supply chain in which we share an intimate and enduring relationship with our clothing and the customers who enjoy our products in order to foster a sustainable fashion future,” the Promenade Shops news release explained.

It quoted Williams calling the opening of an AW Selvedge store in the Promenade Shops “an honor.”

“I look forward to crafting a unique shopping experience and providing customers with top shelf denim products for all occasions,” Williams said.

More information about AW Selvedge as well as an online store may be found on the website DonAndSwagger.com. For photos, visit the Instagram for the brand @awselvedge.

Visit The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley at ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValley.com for more information.

In May it was revealed that an Italian restaurant and brick oven-style pizzeria is also expected to open in the lifestyle center on Center Valley Parkway.