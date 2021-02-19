Peeps & Company Closes at Promenade Shops

Credit: Google Maps

Another business in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley has closed its doors, adding to the Center Valley lifestyle center’s list of more than two dozen vacancies.

In a brief statement put out Thursday, Bethlehem candy maker Just Born Quality Confections blamed the closure of its Upper Saucon Township Peeps & Company store on COVID-19.

“Our local Peeps & Company store like many other retailers has closed due to the pandemic,” the statement said. “We appreciate the many loyal fans that took the time to visit our store over the years.”

Peeps are the colorful marshmallow chicks Just Born produces along with numerous other candy brands. Along with branded merchandise, fans of the sweets will be able to purchase them at retailers during the upcoming Easter season, the statement added.

The Promenade Shops Peeps & Company store was originally located in the outlet mall attached to the former Sands casino in Bethlehem. After several years in the mall–which along with the casino is now owned by Wind Creek–the store moved to its Center Valley location.

The Promenade Shops is home to approximately 80 retail spaces of varying size, some of which have been empty since before the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. Others housed businesses that closed during the economic downturn that began nearly a year ago. Among the Promenade stores that have permanently closed since the pandemic began are The Children’s Place, New York & Company, Zales and Justice.

As of Friday, there were 27 vacancies in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, according to the lifestyle center’s online directory and map. Several of the buildings within the complex now have strips of three or more vacant storefronts within them, the map showed.

The Promenade Shops is located on Center Valley Parkway, near the junction of Rt. 309 and I-78. The first outdoor lifestyle center in the area, it opened to considerable fanfare in October 2006, during a brick-and-mortar retail boom that preceded the dramatic rise in the popularity of online shopping. That more recent change in consumer behavior has benefited companies like Amazon, which saw record profits while many traditional retailers struggled during and after the pandemic’s mandated business-related shutdown.

Leasing rates for the Promenade Shops are undisclosed. More information about leasing space is available to prospective tenants via a contact form on the center’s website.

Some of the businesses located in the Promenade Shops are Fresh Market, L.L. Bean, Chico’s, Brooks Brothers, Plow & Hearth, Red Robin, Melt, Torre, Kome Fine Japanese Cuisine, Barnes & Noble, Old Navy, Wine & Spirits Premium Collection and Altar’d State.