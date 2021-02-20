Panther Wrestling District XI Wrap-up: Day One

It’s post-season time!

In the year of COVID-19 Chad Shirk and his Saucon Valley Panthers have successfully, yet precariously, navigated their way around the pandemic and into the District XI individual championships. Hosted by the Charles Chrin Center in Palmer Township and with doors closed to all spectators, the Panthers took to the mat for the opening day of the two-day tourney. On the other side of it all, the top two wrestlers in each of the thirteen weight classes will advance to the PIAA Southeast Regional next Saturday at Central Dauphin East High School. The ultimate prize, of course, a trip to Hershey for a PIAA State Title!

Here are the Day-One results for your Panthers:

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

126 (2) Connor Nicholas Jr. SV fall (7) Carson Yourey Fr. Tri Valley, :42

132 (2) Travis Riefenstahl So. SV fall (10) James Salerno Sr. Lehighton, 2:21

138 (4) Mason Beckowski So. SV decision (5) Steven Fritzinger Sr. Lehighton, 12-10

145 (4) Dalton Clymer Fr. Northwestern Lehigh decision (5) Cael Markle Jr. SV, 7-2

160 (4) Liam Scrivanich So. SV decision (5) Reese Szabo Sr. Tamaqua, 6-4 OT

172 (2) Jake Jones So. SV fall (7) Bradlee Smith Fr. North Schuylkill, :48

189 (1) Ty Csencsits Jr. SV fall (9) Jeremy Mooney Jr. Palmerton, 1:57

215 (3) Dante Mahaffey Jr. SV fall (6) Braxton Schwartz So. Tri Valley. :50

285 (5) Roger Russell Sr. Wilson fall (4) Mick Sullivan Sr. SV, 2:26

WRESTLEBACKS

Cael Markle (145) and Mick Sullivan (285) both won their wrestle-back and remain alive with the hopes of an opportunity to wrestle for “true-second”. For that to happen, each would have to win out and secure a 3rd-Place finish. Then, assuming the Runner-up had not already defeated the Panther in the tourney, a victory would earn a “true” second-place finish and a trip to Regionals next weekend.

First Round Results

126 (2) Connor Nicholas Jr. SV BYE

132 (2) Travis Riefenstahl So. SV BYE

138 (4) Mason Beckowski So. SV fall (13) Caden Deibert Jr. Williams Valley, :52

145 (5) Cael Markle Jr. SV fall (12) Colton Stroup Sr. Palmerton, 4:34

152 (1) Chris Arciulo Jr. scratched

160 (4) Liam Scrivanich So. SV fall (13) Chase Moffitt Fr. Nolehi, :30

172 (2) Jake Jones So. SV BYE

189 (1) Ty Csencsits Jr. SV BYE

215 (3) Dante Mahaffey Jr. SV BYE

285 (4) Mick Sullivan Sr. SV fall (13) Joe Lagaza So. Mahanoy, :44

TEAM STANDINGS following Quarterfinal Round

Notre Dame 66 Saucon Valley 54 Tamaqua 44 Lehighton 43.5 Pen Argyl 41 No. Schuylkill 37.5 Palisades 34 Catasauqua 33 Tri Valley 33 NW Lehigh 30

UP NEXT: Sunday‘s Semifinals are scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. with the Finals to follow at 3:15 p.m. If “true-second” competition is needed, it will take place at 5:30 p.m. The top-two qualifiers advance to next Saturday’s SE Regional at Central Dauphin East High School.