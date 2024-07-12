Salisbury Township Plans Summer ‘Cool Down’ Event

With the area experiencing its hottest summer in recent memory, Salisbury Township and its two volunteer fire departments are planning an event to help residents stay cool.

The ‘Cool Down’ event will be held Monday, July 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Salisbury Township High School parking lot along S. Dauphin Street. Firefighters from the Eastern and Western Salisbury fire departments will use their vehicles and equipment to create a sprinkler-type atmosphere.

The high school is located at 500 E. Montgomery St., Allentown.

Currently, the forecast high for Monday is 95 degrees.

“A special thanks to the Salisbury Township School District for the use of their facility,” borough officials said in their announcement about the event. “As temps climb, watch for more opportunities to cool down!”

The Fountain Hill Fire Department has also recently hosted cool down events for residents at the borough park on Stanley Avenue.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.