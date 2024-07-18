NCC, Joshway Partner for New Scholarship

The Joshway Scholarship will be awarded to students who have participated in the Joshway program, who have overcome significant personal challenges and/or who are interested in pursuing an area of study in the arts.

A new scholarship program has been announced by Northampton Community College (NCC) in partnership with Joshway, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting at-risk youth which recently donated $20,000 to the school to establish its endowment.

“Partnering with NCC felt like the crowning achievement of our efforts, providing a seamless transition for these youths as they continue their journey through Joshway and into higher education,” said David Robertson, founder of Joshway, of the scholarship program. “It is particularly impactful because we’re deeply rooted within the communities we serve. Recommending NCC and offering a scholarship that our youths could benefit from seemed to complete our vision for their educational and personal development perfectly.”

Funds from the scholarship can be used to cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, daycare and transportation.

Joshway was founded in 2023 by David Robertson in honor of his brother, Joshua Devon Robertson, who died following a battle with opioid addiction at the age of 32 in 2021.

The organization offers a range of programs that help young people make positive changes in their lives in order to succeed in higher education and reach their full potential. These include programs focused on financial literacy, leadership development, career exploration, substance abuse awareness and mindfulness.

The Joshway Scholarship program is open to students from underserved and traditional communities who are at risk due to mental health, familial or economic circumstances.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.