Construction Equipment Damaged by Mischief Maker, Police Say

Credit: Tom Sofield

State police say a piece of heavy equipment left unlocked at a construction site in Milford Township, Bucks County, earlier this month was damaged by someone who apparently thought it would be fun to operate it.

In a news release issued last week, troopers from the Dublin barracks said an Ingersoll-Rand pavement roller that was left unlocked at the work site in the 2100 block of Quaker Pointe Drive was accessed sometime during the overnight hours of July 1-2, when an unidentified individual ran it and damaged the tires on it.

The damage to two rear rubber wheels was discovered by a supervisor for Livengood Excavators of Walnutport on the morning of July 2 and reported to police, the release said.

Police said they had no description of a suspect or suspects in the criminal mischief case.

The damage to the tires was estimated at approximately $2,000.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin at 215-249-9191.