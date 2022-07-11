Grace E. Achey, 88, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Grace E. Achey (1934 – 2022)

Grace E. Achey, 88, formerly of Hellertown, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Weston Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Lower Saucon Township. Born in Bingen, Lower Saucon Township on March 22, 1934, she was the daughter of Herbert W. and Violet M. (Christenson) Achey. Grace worked at Andy’s Flower Shop, Hellertown, as a designer for 25 years, and at Pondelek’s for five years. She had also worked in communications for nine years at the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation. Grace was a member of Bethel Memorial Baptist Church, Easton.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Lawrence E. and his wife Kathryn of Hellertown; sister: Dorothy “Dodie” Silsbee of Bethlehem. She was predeceased by a brother: Herbert R.; and a sister: Gloria D. Gross Painter.

SERVICE

A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at www.Heintzelmanfh.com. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, is in charge of arrangements.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial donations in Grace’s name may be made to Bethel Memorial Baptist Church, 715 Chestnut Lane, Easton, PA 18045 and/or The Courtney Achey Memorial Campership Fund/Camp Ichthus, care of the First Baptist Church, 3235 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18017.