Sun Drop Farm: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Week

It’s the final “unofficial” weekend of summer and a long weekend because of the Labor Day holiday, so celebrate by visiting the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market and picking up some locally-grown goodness this Sunday.

The market’s stalls are overflowing with seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables, which are available at a number of produce purveyors, including this week’s vendor of the week.

Sun Drop Farm

Sun Drop Farm of Emmaus is new to the market this year, but their weekly selections of veggies plus their commitment to sustainable agriculture has won them loyal fans.

Learn more about them on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

What else is happening at the market?

This Sunday, Sept. 4, get ready to be transported to Italy, because the market’s live music will be provided by strolling accordian maestro Nick Franco.

Market volunteers are currently planning fall (including Halloween) events, so be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on social media for future announcements.

More about the market

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Its regular season runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market, but they must be leashed at all times.

The market is held across from Dimmick Park next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available at the library and along Constitution Avenue.

For more information about current vendors at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, stop by the information booth and read our recent profiles of Colony Meadery, Marie’s Soap Co., Angry Viking Jerky, FD Market, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tomblers Bakery, Breadfermented, Everything Dumplings, Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, Rolling Pin Pastries, Mainly Mushrooms and Epic Acre Farm.

Visit SVFMPa.com to learn more about the market and be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.