SVFM Spotlight Vendors: Thaler Farms, Green Star Farm

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

“Where’s the beef?!” That question dates from the 1980s but is still a popular one today, when it can be answered with the following reply: “Thaler Farms…and the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market.”

Located in rural Stouts Valley in Williams Township, Thaler Farms is a family farm that specializes in beef sales. In addition to fresh sides of beef, the farm sells its own ground beef, chip steak, roasts, steaks and burgers each week at the popular Hellertown market.

In addition to its carnivore-pleasing products, Thaler Farms also sells pumpkins and hay bales that can be used as fall decor. Some produce is also grown at and sold by the farm.

Green Star Farm is another local farm that made its debut at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market this year. As their name suggests, their focus is primarily on green vegetables.

Many health experts recommend a diet rich in dark leafy greens, which are a staple item sold at their booth, where you can also pick up tips for ways to prepare their veggies.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT THE MARKET?

This Sunday’s live music will be provided by Golden Twine.

Follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on social media for future announcements.

MORE ABOUT THE MARKET

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. The regular season runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market, but they must be leashed at all times.

The market is held across from Dimmick Park, next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the lot next to the library and along Constitution Avenue.

For more information about current vendors at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, stop by the information booth and read our recent profiles of Colony Meadery, Marie’s Soap Co., Angry Viking Jerky, FD Market, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tomblers Bakery, Breadfermented, Everything Dumplings, Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, Rolling Pin Pastries, Mainly Mushrooms, Sun Drop Farm, Popcorn Pit, Bechdolt Orchards, Epic Acre Farm, Bam’s Carrot Cake and Ridge Valley Farm.

Visit SVFMPa.com to learn more about the market and be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.