Explore a Corn Maze, Go On a Hayride & More at ‘Harvest Days’

If you enjoy spending time outdoors amid golden cornstalks, hay bales and pumpkins, you don’t want to miss all of the fun at Olde Stone Farm in Williams Township this fall.

The family-owned farm is again hosting its Harvest Days event featuring a corn maze, hayrides, carriage rides, farm animals, games, pumpkins for sale (with little red wagons in which to transport them), a local honey stand and much more.

Harvest Days exists because of Jim and Amy Koch, who own and operate Olde Stone Farm and are excited to welcome returning guests as well as first-time visitors this fall.

Their farm is conveniently located along Raubsville Road in beautiful Stouts Valley, between Hellertown and Easton, and just minutes from many other nearby communities.

The modest 2-acre maze is created by Jim with families in mind, so there’s no reason to fear getting lost. The Kochs say the maze can usually be completed in half an hour or less.

Within it are also a number of photo-ready fall-themed displays where maze-goers can stop and snap keepsake pictures as they find their way out.

Harvest Days: Know Before You Go

Harvest Days is open Saturdays and Sundays in October (Oct. 1 through Oct. 29) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., when it is operated by the Kochs and their friends, who are volunteers.

Admission is $8 per person, which includes the corn maze and hayride, with children under 2 admitted free. In between exploring the maze or going for a ride guests can enjoy refreshments (as well as shade) under a large tent, and restrooms are available on site.

Olde Stone Farm is located at 1350 Raubsville Road, Easton, Pa., and more information is available at OldeStoneFarmPa.com and on the farm’s Facebook and Instagram feeds.